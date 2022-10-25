Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 142.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,763 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

SBLK stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $417.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.32 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.77%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

