Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.57.
Steel Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of STLD stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.04.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.