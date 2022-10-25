Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

