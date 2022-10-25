Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.78.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also

