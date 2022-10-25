Stifel Nicolaus Lowers National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $60.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE NSA opened at $39.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.