StockNews.com Downgrades Acme United (NYSE:ACU) to Hold

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Acme United Stock Performance

ACU stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

