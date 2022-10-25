StockNews.com Downgrades Acme United (NYSE:ACU) to Hold

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Acme United Stock Performance
ACU stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68.
About Acme United
