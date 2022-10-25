StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.27.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 292.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Maderis bought 70,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $44,996.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,996.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 114,704 shares of company stock worth $79,015. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 2,022.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,535,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 610,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 387,376 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

