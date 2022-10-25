StockNews.com Lowers ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to Sell

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.12 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth $30,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in ALLETE by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 15,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

