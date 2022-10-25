StockNews.com Lowers Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) to Sell

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

