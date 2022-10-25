StockNews.com Lowers Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Hold

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th.

WAFD opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.79. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Washington Federal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Washington Federal by 1.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

