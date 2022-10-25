StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SVI. Raymond James upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.42.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,940. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,988.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

