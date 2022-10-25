Strs Ohio Makes New $59,000 Investment in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth about $21,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth about $1,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.
Energy Vault Stock Performance
NYSE:NRGV opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $22.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Energy Vault from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Energy Vault news, Director William Gross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,822,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,352,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Vault news, Director William Gross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,822,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,352,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,327,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $504,813.
Energy Vault Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
