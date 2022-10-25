Strs Ohio Sells 20,600 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Terex were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Terex by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Terex by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 9.4% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Terex by 173.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 158,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

