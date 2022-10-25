Strs Ohio Sells 45,100 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Knowles were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

KN stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

