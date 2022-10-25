Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Cut to C$21.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.38.
