Sunoco (SUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sunoco to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.41. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

