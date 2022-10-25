SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom Stock Up 8.1 %

SPCB stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.22. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 105.03% and a negative return on equity of 90.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.