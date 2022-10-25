SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $232.01 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $228.52 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.28 and a 200-day moving average of $420.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,929,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 2,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

