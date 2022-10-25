SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $232.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $228.52 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $122,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

