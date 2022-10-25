Synaptogenix (SNPX) and Its Peers Critical Analysis

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) is one of 966 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Synaptogenix to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synaptogenix and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptogenix N/A -$12.61 million -3.18 Synaptogenix Competitors $1.81 billion $240.87 million -3.71

Synaptogenix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Synaptogenix. Synaptogenix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

9.1% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Synaptogenix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptogenix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Synaptogenix Competitors 3296 13412 39563 651 2.66

Synaptogenix currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.58%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 107.94%. Given Synaptogenix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Synaptogenix is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptogenix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptogenix N/A -45.23% -43.73% Synaptogenix Competitors -3,241.56% -146.82% -23.28%

Volatility and Risk

Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptogenix’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synaptogenix beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

