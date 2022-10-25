Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,055,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 107,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $805,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SNDX opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.63 and a beta of 1.17. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a current ratio of 12.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Keith Katkin sold 29,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $774,384.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Keith Katkin sold 29,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $774,384.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 16,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $410,481.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $446,596.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Stories

