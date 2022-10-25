Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

