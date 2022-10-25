Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

