Sysco (SYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Sysco has set its FY23 guidance at $4.09-4.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.09-$4.39 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

