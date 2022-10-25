Sysco (SYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Sysco has set its FY23 guidance at $4.09-4.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.09-$4.39 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Earnings History for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

