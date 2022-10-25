Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,318 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,579.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO stock opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.18. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

