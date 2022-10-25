Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,264 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 6.3 %

TGB stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $300.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.61.

Taseko Mines Company Profile



Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

