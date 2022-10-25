TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) versus Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) and TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fast Radius and TechPrecision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Radius 0 0 0 0 N/A TechPrecision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fast Radius presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 757.14%. Given Fast Radius’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fast Radius is more favorable than TechPrecision.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

25.9% of Fast Radius shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of TechPrecision shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of TechPrecision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fast Radius and TechPrecision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Radius N/A N/A -38.04% TechPrecision -8.96% -14.87% -6.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fast Radius and TechPrecision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Radius $20.01 million 1.32 $5.95 million N/A N/A TechPrecision $22.28 million 2.16 -$350,000.00 ($0.07) -20.00

Fast Radius has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TechPrecision.

Summary

Fast Radius beats TechPrecision on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Radius

(Get Rating)

Fast Radius, Inc. operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The company's Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About TechPrecision

(Get Rating)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. TechPrecision Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

