Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.95

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.95 and traded as high as $32.80. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 370,465 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth $9,508,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 337.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 174,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 614.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,752 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 430.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

