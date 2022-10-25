Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,318 shares of company stock worth $238,241. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

