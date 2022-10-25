Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.62.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

