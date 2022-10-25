Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.62.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.53. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

