Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 85 in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a SEK 60 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.62.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.78.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.