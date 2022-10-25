Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Stephens

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stephens from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.63.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $39.01 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

