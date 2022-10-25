Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.63.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare



Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

