Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Up 7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $40.39 and last traded at $40.12. 22,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,466,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.