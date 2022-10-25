Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Up 7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $40.39 and last traded at $40.12. 22,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,466,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.
The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
