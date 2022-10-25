Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (TEVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,543,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

