Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (TEVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
TEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.57.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TEVA opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,543,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
