Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,375 shares of company stock worth $800,212 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.