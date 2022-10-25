Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.29.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
TCBI opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.
Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,375 shares of company stock worth $800,212 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
See Also
