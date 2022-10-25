The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.39.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.9 %

BNS stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,163 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,830,000 after purchasing an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,588 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,499 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

