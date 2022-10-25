The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,426,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 568,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

