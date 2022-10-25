The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.57.

GPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

GAP Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GPS stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. GAP’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GAP will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -59.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in GAP by 118.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

