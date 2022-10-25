The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,986,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 147.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 211,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 125,658 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GEO opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.53. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.