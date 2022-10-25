The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) to Conviction-Buy

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bridgestone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Bridgestone Price Performance

Bridgestone stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

