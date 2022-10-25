The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE THG opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average is $140.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

