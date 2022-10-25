The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $231.96 on Tuesday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,078,011 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Hershey by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

