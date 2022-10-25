The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,497.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Progressive Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive stock opened at $123.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average of $117.48. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.66 and a 52 week high of $129.76.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

