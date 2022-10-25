Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $651.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $505.01 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $478.31 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $540.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.