Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Trading Down 5.7%

Thermwood Co. (OTCMKTS:TOOD – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.
Thermwood Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.
Thermwood Company Profile
Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders.
Featured Articles
