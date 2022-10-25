Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Trading Down 5.7%

Thermwood Co. (OTCMKTS:TOOD – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Thermwood Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

Thermwood Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders.

