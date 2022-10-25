Thomson Reuters (TRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.
Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion.
Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$140.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$119.23 and a 1-year high of C$156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$144.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.54.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.33.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
Recommended Stories
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.