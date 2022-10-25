Thomson Reuters (TRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$140.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$119.23 and a 1-year high of C$156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$144.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.54.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,938.20. In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total value of C$6,930,691.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,938.20. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total transaction of C$30,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at C$130,078.44. Insiders sold 47,050 shares of company stock worth $7,012,911 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

