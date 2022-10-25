Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 105.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

