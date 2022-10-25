Thrive Acquisition (NASDAQ:THAC) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 5,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 54,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Thrive Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Get Thrive Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Thrive Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Thrive Acquisition by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Thrive Acquisition by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Thrive Acquisition Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thrive Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thrive Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.