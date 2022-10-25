TimeScale Financial Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 186,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Apple by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 664,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $90,870,000 after buying an additional 175,365 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 245,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 22,785 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 35,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

